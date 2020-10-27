Earnings results for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Harley-Davidson last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.47. The firm earned $669.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.47 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Harley-Davidson has generated $3.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.2. Harley-Davidson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Harley-Davidson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.37%. The high price target for HOG is $40.00 and the low price target for HOG is $20.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Harley-Davidson has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.43, Harley-Davidson has a forecasted upside of 8.4% from its current price of $29.00. Harley-Davidson has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson has a dividend yield of 0.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Harley-Davidson has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Harley-Davidson is 2.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Harley-Davidson will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.24% next year. This indicates that Harley-Davidson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

In the past three months, Harley-Davidson insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.86% of the stock of Harley-Davidson is held by insiders. 87.24% of the stock of Harley-Davidson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG



Earnings for Harley-Davidson are expected to grow by 263.24% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $2.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Harley-Davidson is 59.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Harley-Davidson is 59.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 37.46. Harley-Davidson has a PEG Ratio of 6.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Harley-Davidson has a P/B Ratio of 2.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

