Earnings results for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.65.

Harpoon Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company earned $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 million. Harpoon Therapeutics has generated ($2.55) earnings per share over the last year. Harpoon Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Harpoon Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 95.87%. The high price target for HARP is $38.00 and the low price target for HARP is $25.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Harpoon Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

In the past three months, Harpoon Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $24,337.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 34.90% of the stock of Harpoon Therapeutics is held by insiders. 80.39% of the stock of Harpoon Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP



Earnings for Harpoon Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.19) to ($2.10) per share. The P/E ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics is -7.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics is -7.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Harpoon Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

