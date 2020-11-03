Earnings results for Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Harsco last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $447.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.25 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Harsco has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.3. Harsco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Harsco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.28%. The high price target for HSC is $26.00 and the low price target for HSC is $15.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Harsco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.75, Harsco has a forecasted upside of 47.3% from its current price of $13.41. Harsco has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco does not currently pay a dividend. Harsco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

In the past three months, Harsco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.81% of the stock of Harsco is held by insiders. 91.16% of the stock of Harsco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harsco (NYSE:HSC



Earnings for Harsco are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Harsco is 2.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Harsco is 2.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 37.10. Harsco has a PEG Ratio of 3.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Harsco has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

