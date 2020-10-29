Earnings results for Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5.

Hartford Financial Services Group last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group has generated $5.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Hartford Financial Services Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hartford Financial Services Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.54, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.34%. The high price target for HIG is $67.00 and the low price target for HIG is $46.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hartford Financial Services Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.54, Hartford Financial Services Group has a forecasted upside of 43.3% from its current price of $37.35. Hartford Financial Services Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hartford Financial Services Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hartford Financial Services Group is 23.01%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hartford Financial Services Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.10% next year. This indicates that Hartford Financial Services Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

In the past three months, Hartford Financial Services Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $250,960.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Hartford Financial Services Group is held by insiders. 89.90% of the stock of Hartford Financial Services Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG



Earnings for Hartford Financial Services Group are expected to grow by 11.16% in the coming year, from $4.66 to $5.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Hartford Financial Services Group is 7.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Hartford Financial Services Group is 7.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Hartford Financial Services Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hartford Financial Services Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

