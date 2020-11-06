Earnings results for Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Harvest Capital Credit last released its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The investment management company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company earned $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 million. Harvest Capital Credit has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year. Harvest Capital Credit has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Dividend Strength: Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Harvest Capital Credit does not currently pay a dividend. Harvest Capital Credit does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP)

In the past three months, Harvest Capital Credit insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.70% of the stock of Harvest Capital Credit is held by insiders. Only 7.82% of the stock of Harvest Capital Credit is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP



Earnings for Harvest Capital Credit are expected to decrease by -56.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Harvest Capital Credit is -3.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Harvest Capital Credit has a P/B Ratio of 0.30. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

