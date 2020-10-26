Earnings results for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8399999999999999.

Hasbro last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.21. The firm earned $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hasbro has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.5. Hasbro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hasbro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.35, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.79%. The high price target for HAS is $117.00 and the low price target for HAS is $39.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hasbro has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $90.35, Hasbro has a forecasted downside of 1.8% from its current price of $92.00. Hasbro has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro pays a meaningful dividend of 2.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hasbro does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Hasbro is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hasbro will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.82% next year. This indicates that Hasbro will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

In the past three months, Hasbro insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $65,121.00 in company stock. Only 8.60% of the stock of Hasbro is held by insiders. 78.72% of the stock of Hasbro is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS



Earnings for Hasbro are expected to grow by 28.11% in the coming year, from $3.38 to $4.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Hasbro is 31.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Hasbro is 31.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 56.50. Hasbro has a PEG Ratio of 2.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hasbro has a P/B Ratio of 3.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here