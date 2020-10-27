Earnings results for Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.
Haverty Furniture Companies last posted its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Haverty Furniture Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.
Analyst Opinion on Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)
There is no enough data Analyst Ratings
There is not enough analysis data for Haverty Furniture Companies.
Dividend Strength: Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)
Haverty Furniture Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 3.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Haverty Furniture Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)
In the past three months, Haverty Furniture Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.75% of the stock of Haverty Furniture Companies is held by institutions.
Earnings and Valuation of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A
The P/E ratio of Haverty Furniture Companies is 15.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Haverty Furniture Companies is 15.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 37.72.
More latest stories: here