CVR Energy Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.18.

CVR Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $675 million during the quarter. CVR Energy has generated $3.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. CVR Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CVR Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.04%. The high price target for CVI is $20.00 and the low price target for CVI is $12.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CVR Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.60, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.40, CVR Energy has a forecasted upside of 58.0% from its current price of $11.01. CVR Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

CVR Energy does not currently pay a dividend. CVR Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CVR Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 70.80% of the stock of CVR Energy is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 93.18% of the stock of CVR Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for CVR Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.75) to ($1.10) per share. The P/E ratio of CVR Energy is 15.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of CVR Energy is 15.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.25. CVR Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

