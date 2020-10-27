Earnings results for Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Haverty Furniture Companies last released its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110 million. Haverty Furniture Companies has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Haverty Furniture Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Haverty Furniture Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 48.94%. The high price target for HVT is $12.00 and the low price target for HVT is $12.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Haverty Furniture Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Haverty Furniture Companies has a forecasted downside of 48.9% from its current price of $23.50. Haverty Furniture Companies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 3.42%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Haverty Furniture Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Haverty Furniture Companies is 68.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Haverty Furniture Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.67% next year. This indicates that Haverty Furniture Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

In the past three months, Haverty Furniture Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $78,750.00 in company stock. Only 7.99% of the stock of Haverty Furniture Companies is held by insiders. 87.84% of the stock of Haverty Furniture Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT



Earnings for Haverty Furniture Companies are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Haverty Furniture Companies is 16.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Haverty Furniture Companies is 16.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 37.72. Haverty Furniture Companies has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here