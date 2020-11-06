Earnings results for Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/06/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries has generated $1.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Hawaiian Electric Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 6th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hawaiian Electric Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.81%. The high price target for HE is $85.00 and the low price target for HE is $32.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Hawaiian Electric Industries has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.40, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.20, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a forecasted upside of 42.8% from its current price of $33.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 3.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hawaiian Electric Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hawaiian Electric Industries is 66.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hawaiian Electric Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.53% next year. This indicates that Hawaiian Electric Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

In the past three months, Hawaiian Electric Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.35% of the stock of Hawaiian Electric Industries is held by insiders. 52.55% of the stock of Hawaiian Electric Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE



Earnings for Hawaiian Electric Industries are expected to grow by 5.81% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Hawaiian Electric Industries is 16.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.28. The P/E ratio of Hawaiian Electric Industries is 16.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.37. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a PEG Ratio of 11.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

