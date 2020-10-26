Earnings results for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

HBT Financial last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business earned $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37 million. HBT Financial has generated $3.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2. HBT Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HBT Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.75%. The high price target for HBT is $21.00 and the low price target for HBT is $13.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

HBT Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.30, HBT Financial has a forecasted upside of 41.8% from its current price of $12.91. HBT Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.65%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. HBT Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of HBT Financial is 17.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HBT Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.00% next year. This indicates that HBT Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

In the past three months, HBT Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $357,957.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 30.98% of the stock of HBT Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT



Earnings for HBT Financial are expected to decrease by -6.02% in the coming year, from $1.33 to $1.25 per share. The P/E ratio of HBT Financial is 6.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of HBT Financial is 6.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. HBT Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

