Earnings results for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.23.

HCA Healthcare last released its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has generated $10.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. HCA Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HCA Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $149.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.45%. The high price target for HCA is $180.00 and the low price target for HCA is $100.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

HCA Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.84, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $149.50, HCA Healthcare has a forecasted upside of 9.5% from its current price of $136.59. HCA Healthcare has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. HCA Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

In the past three months, HCA Healthcare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,070,363.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of HCA Healthcare is held by insiders. 68.28% of the stock of HCA Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA



Earnings for HCA Healthcare are expected to grow by 14.13% in the coming year, from $10.12 to $11.55 per share. The P/E ratio of HCA Healthcare is 14.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of HCA Healthcare is 14.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 29.14. HCA Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 1.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

