Earnings results for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Healthcare Realty Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.8. Healthcare Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Healthcare Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.45%. The high price target for HR is $43.00 and the low price target for HR is $25.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Healthcare Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, Healthcare Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 7.5% from its current price of $29.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.22%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Healthcare Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Healthcare Realty Trust is 75.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Healthcare Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.59% next year. This indicates that Healthcare Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

In the past three months, Healthcare Realty Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $157,235.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Healthcare Realty Trust is held by insiders. 97.77% of the stock of Healthcare Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR



Earnings for Healthcare Realty Trust are expected to grow by 4.29% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Realty Trust is 36.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Realty Trust is 36.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Healthcare Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here