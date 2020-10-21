Earnings results for Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Healthcare Services Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Healthcare Services Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Healthcare Services Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.07%. The high price target for HCSG is $34.00 and the low price target for HCSG is $21.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Healthcare Services Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.83, Healthcare Services Group has a forecasted upside of 24.1% from its current price of $23.24. Healthcare Services Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Healthcare Services Group has been increasing its dividend for 16 years. The dividend payout ratio of Healthcare Services Group is 93.10%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Healthcare Services Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.23% next year. This indicates that Healthcare Services Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

In the past three months, Healthcare Services Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Healthcare Services Group is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG



Earnings for Healthcare Services Group are expected to grow by 3.54% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Services Group is 21.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Services Group is 21.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 40.90. Healthcare Services Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here