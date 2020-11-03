Earnings results for Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Healthcare Trust of America last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.35. The firm earned $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Trust of America has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.8. Healthcare Trust of America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Healthcare Trust of America in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.74%. The high price target for HTA is $38.00 and the low price target for HTA is $24.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Healthcare Trust of America has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.56, Healthcare Trust of America has a forecasted upside of 18.7% from its current price of $24.89. Healthcare Trust of America has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.27%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Healthcare Trust of America has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Healthcare Trust of America is 78.05%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Healthcare Trust of America will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.85% next year. This indicates that Healthcare Trust of America will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

In the past three months, Healthcare Trust of America insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Healthcare Trust of America is held by insiders. 98.84% of the stock of Healthcare Trust of America is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA



Earnings for Healthcare Trust of America are expected to grow by 2.40% in the coming year, from $1.67 to $1.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Trust of America is 177.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Trust of America is 177.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. Healthcare Trust of America has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

