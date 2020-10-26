Earnings results for HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

HealthStream last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business earned $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthStream has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.8. HealthStream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HealthStream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.46%. The high price target for HSTM is $24.00 and the low price target for HSTM is $24.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

HealthStream has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, HealthStream has a forecasted upside of 12.5% from its current price of $21.34. HealthStream has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream does not currently pay a dividend. HealthStream does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

In the past three months, HealthStream insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.40% of the stock of HealthStream is held by insiders. 72.88% of the stock of HealthStream is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM



Earnings for HealthStream are expected to decrease by -35.48% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of HealthStream is 38.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of HealthStream is 38.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.06. HealthStream has a PEG Ratio of 5.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HealthStream has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

