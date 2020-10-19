Earnings results for HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/19/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

HealthStream last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company earned $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. HealthStream has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.0. HealthStream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 19th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HealthStream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.94%. The high price target for HSTM is $24.00 and the low price target for HSTM is $24.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

HealthStream has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, HealthStream has a forecasted upside of 11.9% from its current price of $21.44. HealthStream has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream does not currently pay a dividend. HealthStream does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

In the past three months, HealthStream insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.40% of the stock of HealthStream is held by insiders. 72.88% of the stock of HealthStream is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM



Earnings for HealthStream are expected to decrease by -35.48% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of HealthStream is 38.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.73. The P/E ratio of HealthStream is 38.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.00. HealthStream has a PEG Ratio of 5.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HealthStream has a P/B Ratio of 2.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

