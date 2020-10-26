Earnings results for Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Heartland Financial USA last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.37. The company earned $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.79 million. Heartland Financial USA has generated $4.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Heartland Financial USA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heartland Financial USA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.77%. The high price target for HTLF is $53.00 and the low price target for HTLF is $37.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Heartland Financial USA has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, Heartland Financial USA has a forecasted upside of 27.8% from its current price of $35.22. Heartland Financial USA has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA pays a meaningful dividend of 2.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Heartland Financial USA does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Heartland Financial USA is 19.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Heartland Financial USA will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.81% next year. This indicates that Heartland Financial USA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

In the past three months, Heartland Financial USA insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $204,650.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.50% of the stock of Heartland Financial USA is held by insiders. 56.60% of the stock of Heartland Financial USA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF



Earnings for Heartland Financial USA are expected to decrease by -14.60% in the coming year, from $3.63 to $3.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Heartland Financial USA is 10.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Heartland Financial USA is 10.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.40. Heartland Financial USA has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

