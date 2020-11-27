Earnings results for Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Heat Biologics last announced its earnings results on November 14th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.03. Heat Biologics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Heat Biologics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 27th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heat Biologics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 172.73%. The high price target for HTBX is $4.00 and the low price target for HTBX is $2.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Heat Biologics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.00, Heat Biologics has a forecasted upside of 172.7% from its current price of $1.10. Heat Biologics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics does not currently pay a dividend. Heat Biologics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)

In the past three months, Heat Biologics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $106,403.00 in company stock. Only 5.50% of the stock of Heat Biologics is held by insiders. Only 7.06% of the stock of Heat Biologics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX



Earnings for Heat Biologics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.22) per share. Heat Biologics has a P/B Ratio of 2.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

