Earnings results for Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Heidrick & Struggles International last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm earned $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Heidrick & Struggles International has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.9. Heidrick & Struggles International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heidrick & Struggles International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.54%. The high price target for HSII is $31.00 and the low price target for HSII is $22.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International pays a meaningful dividend of 2.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Heidrick & Struggles International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Heidrick & Struggles International is 23.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Heidrick & Struggles International will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.52% next year. This indicates that Heidrick & Struggles International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

In the past three months, Heidrick & Struggles International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Heidrick & Struggles International is held by insiders. 90.57% of the stock of Heidrick & Struggles International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Heidrick & Struggles International are expected to grow by 50.42% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $1.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Heidrick & Struggles International is 135.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Heidrick & Struggles International is 135.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 40.60. Heidrick & Struggles International has a PEG Ratio of 1.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Heidrick & Struggles International has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

