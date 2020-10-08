Earnings results for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited is expected* to report earnings on 10/08/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.01.

Helen of Troy last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 9th, 2020. The reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. Its revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Helen of Troy has generated $8.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.2. Helen of Troy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 8th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Helen of Troy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $219.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.07%. The high price target for HELE is $243.00 and the low price target for HELE is $190.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Helen of Troy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $219.50, Helen of Troy has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $205.00. Helen of Troy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy does not currently pay a dividend. Helen of Troy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

In the past three months, Helen of Troy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,072,473.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Helen of Troy is held by insiders. 97.85% of the stock of Helen of Troy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE



Earnings for Helen of Troy are expected to grow by 11.46% in the coming year, from $9.60 to $10.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Helen of Troy is 30.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.45. The P/E ratio of Helen of Troy is 30.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 50.31. Helen of Troy has a PEG Ratio of 2.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Helen of Troy has a P/B Ratio of 4.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

