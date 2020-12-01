Earnings results for Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Analyst Opinion on Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Dividend Strength: Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.82%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Hennessy Advisors has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

In the past three months, Hennessy Advisors insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.80% of the stock of Hennessy Advisors is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.12% of the stock of Hennessy Advisors is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)



The P/E ratio of Hennessy Advisors is 7.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.74. The P/E ratio of Hennessy Advisors is 7.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.79. Hennessy Advisors has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

