Earnings results for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Herbalife Nutrition last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Its revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Herbalife Nutrition has generated $2.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Herbalife Nutrition has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Herbalife Nutrition in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.82%. The high price target for HLF is $56.00 and the low price target for HLF is $45.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Herbalife Nutrition has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.67, Herbalife Nutrition has a forecasted upside of 8.8% from its current price of $47.48. Herbalife Nutrition has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition does not currently pay a dividend. Herbalife Nutrition does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

In the past three months, Herbalife Nutrition insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $718,177,861.00 in company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of Herbalife Nutrition is held by insiders. 87.12% of the stock of Herbalife Nutrition is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF



Earnings for Herbalife Nutrition are expected to grow by 5.71% in the coming year, from $3.50 to $3.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Herbalife Nutrition is 22.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Herbalife Nutrition is 22.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 38.37.

More latest stories: here