Earnings results for Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.48.

Herc last announced its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $368 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Herc has generated $3.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.3. Herc has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Herc (NYSE:HRI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Herc in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.65%. The high price target for HRI is $40.00 and the low price target for HRI is $30.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Herc has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Herc does not currently pay a dividend. Herc does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Herc (NYSE:HRI)

In the past three months, Herc insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Herc is held by insiders. 95.84% of the stock of Herc is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Herc (NYSE:HRI



Earnings for Herc are expected to grow by 27.13% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $2.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Herc is 31.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Herc is 31.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 20.03. Herc has a PEG Ratio of 18.03. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Herc has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

