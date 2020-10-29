Earnings results for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Hercules Capital last released its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.34 million. Hercules Capital has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Hercules Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hercules Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.28, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.34%. The high price target for HTGC is $13.50 and the low price target for HTGC is $10.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hercules Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.28, Hercules Capital has a forecasted upside of 10.3% from its current price of $11.13. Hercules Capital has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.29%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Hercules Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hercules Capital is 90.78%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Hercules Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 94.81% in the coming year. This indicates that Hercules Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

In the past three months, Hercules Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Hercules Capital is held by insiders. Only 30.85% of the stock of Hercules Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC



Earnings for Hercules Capital are expected to grow by 2.27% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Hercules Capital is 12.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Hercules Capital is 12.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.36. Hercules Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

