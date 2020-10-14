Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Earnings results for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/14/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Heritage-Crystal Clean last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm earned $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.4. Heritage-Crystal Clean has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heritage-Crystal Clean in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.41%. The high price target for HCCI is $33.00 and the low price target for HCCI is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Heritage-Crystal Clean has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.80, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a forecasted upside of 52.4% from its current price of $14.96. Heritage-Crystal Clean has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean does not currently pay a dividend. Heritage-Crystal Clean does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

In the past three months, Heritage-Crystal Clean insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $24,960.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of Heritage-Crystal Clean is held by insiders. 63.05% of the stock of Heritage-Crystal Clean is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI

Earnings for Heritage-Crystal Clean are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.26) to $0.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Heritage-Crystal Clean is 53.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.81. The P/E ratio of Heritage-Crystal Clean is 53.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.42. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

