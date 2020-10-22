Earnings results for Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Heritage Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $58.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. Heritage Financial has generated $1.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Heritage Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heritage Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.36%. The high price target for HFWA is $29.00 and the low price target for HFWA is $29.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Heritage Financial has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Heritage Financial is 43.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Heritage Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.57% next year. This indicates that Heritage Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

In the past three months, Heritage Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Heritage Financial is held by insiders. 80.66% of the stock of Heritage Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA



Earnings for Heritage Financial are expected to grow by 8.49% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Heritage Financial is 18.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Heritage Financial is 18.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Heritage Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

