Earnings results for Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HUD)

Hudson Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Hudson last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. Hudson has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year. Hudson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HUD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hudson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.58%. The high price target for HUD is $12.00 and the low price target for HUD is $7.70. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hudson has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.90, Hudson has a forecasted upside of 29.6% from its current price of $7.64. Hudson has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HUD)

Hudson does not currently pay a dividend. Hudson does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HUD)

In the past three months, Hudson insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.54% of the stock of Hudson is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HUD



Earnings for Hudson are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.89) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Hudson is -4.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hudson is -4.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hudson has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

