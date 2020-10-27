Earnings results for Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Hess Midstream Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.76 million. Hess Midstream Partners has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Hess Midstream Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hess Midstream Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.32%. The high price target for HESM is $28.00 and the low price target for HESM is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hess Midstream Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.14, Hess Midstream Partners has a forecasted upside of 19.3% from its current price of $17.72. Hess Midstream Partners has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.11%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Hess Midstream Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Hess Midstream Partners is 145.83%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Hess Midstream Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 169.90% in the coming year. This indicates that Hess Midstream Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM)

In the past three months, Hess Midstream Partners insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $20,130.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 68.61% of the stock of Hess Midstream Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM



Earnings for Hess Midstream Partners are expected to grow by 145.24% in the coming year, from $0.42 to $1.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Hess Midstream Partners is 14.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Hess Midstream Partners is 14.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.42. Hess Midstream Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.18. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

