Earnings results for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.9.

Hexcel last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company earned $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has generated $3.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Hexcel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hexcel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.69%. The high price target for HXL is $71.00 and the low price target for HXL is $22.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hexcel has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.95, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.75, Hexcel has a forecasted upside of 14.7% from its current price of $35.53. Hexcel has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel does not currently pay a dividend. Hexcel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

In the past three months, Hexcel insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Hexcel is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL



Earnings for Hexcel are expected to grow by 54.26% in the coming year, from $0.94 to $1.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Hexcel is 15.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.73. The P/E ratio of Hexcel is 15.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 31.33. Hexcel has a PEG Ratio of 7.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hexcel has a P/B Ratio of 2.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

