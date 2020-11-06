Earnings results for HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.5.

HighPoint Resources last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.50. The business earned $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. HighPoint Resources has generated ($10.00) earnings per share over the last year. HighPoint Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 9th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HighPoint Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 652.51%. The high price target for HPR is $75.00 and the low price target for HPR is $15.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources does not currently pay a dividend. HighPoint Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

In the past three months, HighPoint Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of HighPoint Resources is held by insiders. 67.48% of the stock of HighPoint Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR



Earnings for HighPoint Resources are expected to grow by 13.64% in the coming year, from $5.50 to $6.25 per share. The P/E ratio of HighPoint Resources is -0.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of HighPoint Resources is -0.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HighPoint Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.02. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

