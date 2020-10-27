Earnings results for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

Highwoods Properties last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties has generated $3.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Highwoods Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Highwoods Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.04%. The high price target for HIW is $55.00 and the low price target for HIW is $34.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Highwoods Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.89, Highwoods Properties has a forecasted upside of 35.0% from its current price of $32.50. Highwoods Properties has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.73%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Highwoods Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Highwoods Properties is 57.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Highwoods Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.48% next year. This indicates that Highwoods Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

In the past three months, Highwoods Properties insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $98,070.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Highwoods Properties is held by insiders. 93.40% of the stock of Highwoods Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW



Earnings for Highwoods Properties are expected to decrease by -0.55% in the coming year, from $3.61 to $3.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Highwoods Properties is 10.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Highwoods Properties is 10.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Highwoods Properties has a PEG Ratio of 1.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Highwoods Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

