Earnings results for Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.69.

Hill-Rom last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hill-Rom has generated $5.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. Hill-Rom has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Hill-Rom will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hill-Rom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $115.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.62%. The high price target for HRC is $125.00 and the low price target for HRC is $100.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hill-Rom has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $115.29, Hill-Rom has a forecasted upside of 30.6% from its current price of $88.26. Hill-Rom has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom has a dividend yield of 1.00%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hill-Rom has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hill-Rom is 17.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hill-Rom will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.36% next year. This indicates that Hill-Rom will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

In the past three months, Hill-Rom insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $995,115.00 in company stock. Only 0.65% of the stock of Hill-Rom is held by insiders. 86.29% of the stock of Hill-Rom is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC



Earnings for Hill-Rom are expected to decrease by -1.10% in the coming year, from $5.44 to $5.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Hill-Rom is 28.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Hill-Rom is 28.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.32. Hill-Rom has a PEG Ratio of 2.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hill-Rom has a P/B Ratio of 3.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

