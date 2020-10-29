Earnings results for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Hilton Grand Vacations last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. The company earned $123 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.29 million. Its revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Grand Vacations has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Hilton Grand Vacations has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hilton Grand Vacations in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.40%. The high price target for HGV is $43.00 and the low price target for HGV is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hilton Grand Vacations has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Hilton Grand Vacations has a forecasted upside of 35.4% from its current price of $20.68. Hilton Grand Vacations has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations does not currently pay a dividend. Hilton Grand Vacations does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

In the past three months, Hilton Grand Vacations insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Hilton Grand Vacations is held by insiders. 95.00% of the stock of Hilton Grand Vacations is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV



Earnings for Hilton Grand Vacations are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $1.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Hilton Grand Vacations is 21.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of Hilton Grand Vacations is 21.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 53.65. Hilton Grand Vacations has a P/B Ratio of 3.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

