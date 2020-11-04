Earnings results for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.05.

Hilton Worldwide last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $564 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.4. Hilton Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hilton Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.44%. The high price target for HLT is $121.00 and the low price target for HLT is $66.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hilton Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.41, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $90.25, Hilton Worldwide has a forecasted downside of 0.4% from its current price of $90.65. Hilton Worldwide has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. Hilton Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

In the past three months, Hilton Worldwide insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,017,780.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Hilton Worldwide is held by insiders. 98.60% of the stock of Hilton Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT



Earnings for Hilton Worldwide are expected to grow by 831.82% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $2.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Hilton Worldwide is 755.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Hilton Worldwide is 755.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 54.13. Hilton Worldwide has a PEG Ratio of 41.02. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here