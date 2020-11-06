Earnings results for HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

HMS last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business earned $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. Its revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HMS has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.8. HMS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. HMS will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HMS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.73%. The high price target for HMSY is $38.00 and the low price target for HMSY is $27.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS does not currently pay a dividend. HMS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)

In the past three months, HMS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of HMS is held by insiders. 96.54% of the stock of HMS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY



Earnings for HMS are expected to grow by 14.71% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $1.17 per share. The P/E ratio of HMS is 38.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of HMS is 38.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.32. HMS has a PEG Ratio of 2.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HMS has a P/B Ratio of 2.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

