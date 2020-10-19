Earnings results for HNI (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.08.

HNI last released its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.51. The company earned $417.46 million during the quarter. HNI has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0. HNI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on HNI (NYSE:HNI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HNI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.25%. The high price target for HNI is $38.00 and the low price target for HNI is $31.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

HNI has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.50, HNI has a forecasted downside of 4.2% from its current price of $36.03. HNI has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HNI (NYSE:HNI)

HNI pays a meaningful dividend of 3.39%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HNI has been increasing its dividend for 6 years.

Insiders buying/selling: HNI (NYSE:HNI)

In the past three months, HNI insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $298,337.00 in company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of HNI is held by insiders. 73.42% of the stock of HNI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HNI (NYSE:HNI



The P/E ratio of HNI is 18.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.73. The P/E ratio of HNI is 18.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 41.18. HNI has a P/B Ratio of 2.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here