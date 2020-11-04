Earnings results for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Holly Energy Partners last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The company earned $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.32 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Holly Energy Partners has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.1. Holly Energy Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Holly Energy Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.69%. The high price target for HEP is $22.00 and the low price target for HEP is $14.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Holly Energy Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.92, Holly Energy Partners has a forecasted upside of 60.7% from its current price of $11.15. Holly Energy Partners has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Holly Energy Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 12.37%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Holly Energy Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Holly Energy Partners is 74.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Holly Energy Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.65% next year. This indicates that Holly Energy Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Holly Energy Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Holly Energy Partners is held by insiders. Only 31.94% of the stock of Holly Energy Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings for Holly Energy Partners are expected to grow by 8.65% in the coming year, from $1.85 to $2.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Holly Energy Partners is 5.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Holly Energy Partners is 5.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.02. Holly Energy Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

