Earnings results for HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6800000000000002.

HollyFrontier last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business earned $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. HollyFrontier has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year. HollyFrontier has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HollyFrontier in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 76.60%. The high price target for HFC is $50.00 and the low price target for HFC is $22.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.35%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. HollyFrontier has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of HollyFrontier is 28.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, HollyFrontier will have a dividend payout ratio of 229.51% in the coming year. This indicates that HollyFrontier may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

In the past three months, HollyFrontier insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.44% of the stock of HollyFrontier is held by insiders. 83.89% of the stock of HollyFrontier is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC



Earnings for HollyFrontier are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to $0.61 per share. The P/E ratio of HollyFrontier is -18.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of HollyFrontier is -18.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HollyFrontier has a P/B Ratio of 0.46. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

