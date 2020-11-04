Earnings results for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Hologic last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. Hologic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hologic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.15, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.63%. The high price target for HOLX is $85.00 and the low price target for HOLX is $43.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hologic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.15, Hologic has a forecasted downside of 6.6% from its current price of $71.92. Hologic has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic does not currently pay a dividend. Hologic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

In the past three months, Hologic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Hologic is held by insiders. 93.69% of the stock of Hologic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX



Earnings for Hologic are expected to grow by 37.90% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $4.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Hologic is 29.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Hologic is 29.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.18. Hologic has a PEG Ratio of 0.94. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Hologic has a P/B Ratio of 9.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

