Earnings results for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home BancShares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/15/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 16th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business earned $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 15th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.80%. The high price target for HOMB is $24.00 and the low price target for HOMB is $14.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays a meaningful dividend of 3.12%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is 30.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.41% next year. This indicates that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

In the past three months, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.66% of the stock of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is held by insiders. 68.43% of the stock of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB



Earnings for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) are expected to decrease by -18.71% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $1.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is 13.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is 13.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

