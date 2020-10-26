Earnings results for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $5.02 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Dividend Strength: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays a meaningful dividend of 2.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

In the past three months, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,786.00 in company stock. Only 20.20% of the stock of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is held by insiders. Only 17.18% of the stock of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL



The P/E ratio of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is 10.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is 10.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.40. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here