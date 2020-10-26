Earnings results for HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

HomeStreet last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. HomeStreet has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. HomeStreet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HomeStreet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.31%. The high price target for HMST is $39.00 and the low price target for HMST is $27.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

HomeStreet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.60, HomeStreet has a forecasted upside of 1.3% from its current price of $31.19. HomeStreet has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet pays a meaningful dividend of 1.92%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HomeStreet has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of HomeStreet is 35.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HomeStreet will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.74% next year. This indicates that HomeStreet will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

In the past three months, HomeStreet insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $770,680.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.62% of the stock of HomeStreet is held by insiders. 85.29% of the stock of HomeStreet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST



Earnings for HomeStreet are expected to decrease by -2.13% in the coming year, from $2.82 to $2.76 per share. The P/E ratio of HomeStreet is 14.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of HomeStreet is 14.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.40. HomeStreet has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

