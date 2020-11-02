Earnings results for Honda Motor (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

MVB Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million. MVB Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Honda Motor (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MVB Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.72%. The high price target for MVBF is $17.50 and the low price target for MVBF is $17.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Honda Motor (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

MVB Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.25%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MVB Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Honda Motor (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

In the past three months, MVB Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $9,989.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 14.94% of the stock of MVB Financial is held by insiders. Only 4.98% of the stock of MVB Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Honda Motor (OTCMKTS:MVBF)



