Earnings results for Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/15/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.08.

Honeywell International last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business earned $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has generated $8.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. Honeywell International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 15th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Honeywell International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $164.18, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.36%. The high price target for HON is $203.00 and the low price target for HON is $129.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Honeywell International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $164.18, Honeywell International has a forecasted downside of 5.4% from its current price of $173.47. Honeywell International has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International pays a meaningful dividend of 2.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Honeywell International has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Honeywell International is 44.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Honeywell International will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.75% next year. This indicates that Honeywell International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

In the past three months, Honeywell International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,279,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.64% of the stock of Honeywell International is held by insiders. 75.30% of the stock of Honeywell International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON



Earnings for Honeywell International are expected to grow by 11.59% in the coming year, from $6.90 to $7.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Honeywell International is 21.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of Honeywell International is 21.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 23.26. Honeywell International has a PEG Ratio of 3.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Honeywell International has a P/B Ratio of 6.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

