Honeywell International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.08.

Honeywell International last released its earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has generated $8.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Honeywell International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Honeywell International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $164.18, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.26%. The high price target for HON is $203.00 and the low price target for HON is $129.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Honeywell International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $164.18, Honeywell International has a forecasted downside of 0.3% from its current price of $164.60. Honeywell International has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International pays a meaningful dividend of 2.23%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Honeywell International has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Honeywell International is 44.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Honeywell International will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.69% next year. This indicates that Honeywell International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

In the past three months, Honeywell International insiders have sold 244.43% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $951,994.00 in company stock and sold $3,279,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.64% of the stock of Honeywell International is held by insiders. 75.30% of the stock of Honeywell International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON



Earnings for Honeywell International are expected to grow by 12.06% in the coming year, from $6.88 to $7.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Honeywell International is 20.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of Honeywell International is 20.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 22.66. Honeywell International has a PEG Ratio of 3.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Honeywell International has a P/B Ratio of 6.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

