Earnings results for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Hope Bancorp last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company earned $121.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. Hope Bancorp has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. Hope Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hope Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.91%. The high price target for HOPE is $8.00 and the low price target for HOPE is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hope Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Hope Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 1.9% from its current price of $7.85. Hope Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.99%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Hope Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hope Bancorp is 41.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hope Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.64% next year. This indicates that Hope Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

In the past three months, Hope Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.59% of the stock of Hope Bancorp is held by insiders. 84.17% of the stock of Hope Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE



Earnings for Hope Bancorp are expected to grow by 6.02% in the coming year, from $0.83 to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Hope Bancorp is 7.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Hope Bancorp is 7.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. Hope Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.49. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

