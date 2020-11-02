Earnings results for Horizon Bancorp (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Black Stone Minerals last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.96 million. Black Stone Minerals has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. Black Stone Minerals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Black Stone Minerals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 74.73%. The high price target for BSM is $14.00 and the low price target for BSM is $6.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Black Stone Minerals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.57, Black Stone Minerals has a forecasted upside of 74.7% from its current price of $6.05. Black Stone Minerals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Black Stone Minerals is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.77%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Black Stone Minerals has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Black Stone Minerals is 51.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Black Stone Minerals will have a dividend payout ratio of 139.53% in the coming year. This indicates that Black Stone Minerals may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Black Stone Minerals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.60% of the stock of Black Stone Minerals is held by insiders. Only 22.47% of the stock of Black Stone Minerals is held by institutions.

Earnings for Black Stone Minerals are expected to decrease by -28.33% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Black Stone Minerals is 7.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Black Stone Minerals is 7.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.41. Black Stone Minerals has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

