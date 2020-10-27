Earnings results for Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Horizon Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Horizon Bancorp has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Horizon Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Horizon Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.43%. The high price target for HBNC is $14.50 and the low price target for HBNC is $14.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Horizon Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, Horizon Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 20.4% from its current price of $12.04. Horizon Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Horizon Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.86%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Horizon Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Horizon Bancorp is 29.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Horizon Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.68% next year. This indicates that Horizon Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Horizon Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Horizon Bancorp is held by insiders. 51.93% of the stock of Horizon Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Horizon Bancorp are expected to decrease by -11.28% in the coming year, from $1.33 to $1.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Horizon Bancorp is 8.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Horizon Bancorp is 8.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Horizon Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

