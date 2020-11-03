Earnings results for Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Horizon Technology Finance last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business earned $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Horizon Technology Finance has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Horizon Technology Finance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Horizon Technology Finance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.96%. The high price target for HRZN is $12.00 and the low price target for HRZN is $9.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.53%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Horizon Technology Finance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Horizon Technology Finance is 78.95%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Horizon Technology Finance will have a dividend payout ratio of 96.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Horizon Technology Finance may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

In the past three months, Horizon Technology Finance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Horizon Technology Finance is held by insiders. Only 7.58% of the stock of Horizon Technology Finance is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN



Earnings for Horizon Technology Finance are expected to decrease by -1.57% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Horizon Technology Finance is 9.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Horizon Technology Finance is 9.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. Horizon Technology Finance has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

